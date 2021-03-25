Logo
Lysaght
Lysaght Custom Orb Brick Residential Exterior Through Greenery
Lysaght Custom Orb Exterior Building
Lysaght Custom Orb Metal Exterior
Lysaght Custom Orb White Against Brick
CUSTOM ORB® traditional corrugated cladding

Last Updated on 25 Mar 2021

Delivering a pleasingly textured visual with its uniform ‘ripple’, this is the famous and original LYSAGHT® corrugated profile which others can only imitate. A long, wide, strong, lightweight and economical profile, LYSAGHT CUSTOM ORB® cladding offers the versatility of being laid flat or spring curved and is equally at ease in both traditional and contemporary architecture.

Overview
Description

Australia’s iconic steel roofing profile – made in Australia for 100 years.

Delivering a pleasingly textured visual with its uniform ‘ripple’, this is the famous and original LYSAGHT® corrugated profile which others can only imitate. A long, wide, strong, lightweight and economical profile, LYSAGHT CUSTOM ORB® cladding offers the versatility of being laid flat or spring curved and is equally at ease in both traditional and contemporary architecture.

LYSAGHT CUSTOM BLUE ORB® is the corrugated profile perfect for curving, it is the perfect match to harmonise with LYSAGHT CUSTOM ORB®.

In walling applications LYSAGHT WALLCLAD® corrugated cladding complement both modern and traditional building styles.

