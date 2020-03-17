Custom concrete products

Specialists in custom manufacture, SVC’s Urban team has worked with multiple clients across a wide variety of projects, delivering one-of-a-kind products on each occasion to successfully achieve the desired design intention. Our team has perfected the craft of translating 2D imagery into built 3D forms, thanks to the expertise accumulated from decades of bespoke fabrication.

Designing in Concrete

Designers have many choices when they decide to design with precast concrete. Flexibility in product shape, size, colour and finish allows a plethora of achievable outcomes with very few limitations. In addition, the ability to select custom aggregates, use special decoration techniques and combine different material components provides more opportunity to refine and add detail into a uniquely designed product.

Quality Assurance

As precast concrete products are manufactured in controlled factory environments, customers have peace of mind that product quality will always be of a high standard. Finished products are routinely checked by SVC to ensure that all performance criteria and visual requirements are satisfactorily met.

The Bespoke Fabrication Process

The full production cycle is managed in-house by SVC, beginning with the creation of shop drawings, engineering specifications and mould fabrication right through to putting the finishing touches on completed products and organising logistical arrangements for transporting products to site. Throughout this process, close communication is maintained with clients to ensure an exceptional level of service is provided at every stage of the process.