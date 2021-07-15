Custodian: Secure bathroom solutions
Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021
Enware’s Custodian™ Range is the complete secure bathroom solution designed to improve the rehabilitative process. Providing safety and security with enhanced comfort and care, the Custodian range offers a more normalized bathroom experience to assist therapeutic efforts with an aim to reduce recidivism.
Overview
By combining the Custodian® range and providing a much homely feel to correctional facilities (such as the image above) prisoners can feel like they are a part of society and maintain their humanity as part of the rehabilitation process. Correctional facility managers will be pleased to know that each product has been tested and meet correctional safety design guidelines for ware and tear. For the technical savvy, the product range has been designed in compliance with the following:
- AS/NZS 4020: 2005 – materials in contact with drinking water
- AS 4032.1: 2005 – Valves for the control of heated water supply temperatures – Part 1: Thermostatic mixing valves
- AS 2345: 2006, EN 55014-1: 2006 + A1: 2011/A2: 2011 EMC
- EN 62262: 2002 FOR IK 10 CODE
- AS 1530.2: 1993 method for tests on building materials, components and structures.
Downloads
Contact
Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah1300 369 273
NSW 9 Endeavour Rd8536 4000
Enware Australia PO box 4407 3637 6700
8 William St8536 4000
Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street03 9550 0300
Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive8536 4000