Custodian: Secure bathroom solutions

Enware’s Custodian™ Range is the complete secure bathroom solution designed to improve the rehabilitative process. Providing safety and security with enhanced comfort and care, the Custodian range offers a more normalized bathroom experience to assist therapeutic efforts with an aim to reduce recidivism.

By combining the Custodian® range and providing a much homely feel to correctional facilities (such as the image above) prisoners can feel like they are a part of society and maintain their humanity as part of the rehabilitation process. Correctional facility managers will be pleased to know that each product has been tested and meet correctional safety design guidelines for ware and tear. For the technical savvy, the product range has been designed in compliance with the following: