ATDC-Curved Security Screen-Kaisecraft
ATDC-Curved Security Screen-Health-Care
ATDC-Curved Security Screen-Perth
ATDC-Curved Security Screen-Stacking-Doors-Sydney
Curved security screen from The Australian Trellis Door Company

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025

Suitable for both curved shopfronts and kiosks, the S08 Curved Security Screen from The Australian Trellis Door Company can even form a circle while maintaining its strength. Suitable for securing curved apertures such as curved shopfronts, kiosks, restaurants, reception counters, bay windows and more.

Overview
Description

Suitable for both curved shopfronts and kiosks, the S08 Curved Security Screen from The Australian Trellis Door Company can even form a circle while maintaining its strength.

Folds away to 15% of its open size

  • Each security screen is made to measure and cut to size
  • Available in 2 standard colours but can also matched to suit your business
  • Choice of locking in the centre or at one end
  • Installation is simple and convenient
  • Curved radius of 90 degrees through a 600mm radius
  • S- bends are available where required to transition a tight leaseline

Suitable for securing curved apertures such as curved shopfronts, kiosks, restaurants, reception counters, bay windows and more.

Treated for increased strength, power coated in epoxy resin in either black, white or colour matched and galvanised against corrosion

  • Slamlock fitted on the door locks as soon as its shut
  • 1 year warranty is offered

The curved trellis security door is top hung from a heavy duty extruded aluminium top track and uses high quality industrial grade carrriages and bearings.

The curved trellis security door has no floor track-security is provided through the use of intermittent up/down keyturn shootbolt locking mechanisms along the length of the opening. The Australian Trellis Door Company offer no-obligation, free quotes to show you just how good and safe your business will be behind a S08 Curved Security System.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
S08 Curved Trellis Brochure

2.62 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit A6/366 Edgar St

02 8723 2800
