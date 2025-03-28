Suitable for both curved shopfronts and kiosks, the S08 Curved Security Screen from The Australian Trellis Door Company can even form a circle while maintaining its strength.

Folds away to 15% of its open size

Each security screen is made to measure and cut to size

Available in 2 standard colours but can also matched to suit your business

Choice of locking in the centre or at one end

Installation is simple and convenient

Curved radius of 90 degrees through a 600mm radius

S- bends are available where required to transition a tight leaseline

Suitable for securing curved apertures such as curved shopfronts, kiosks, restaurants, reception counters, bay windows and more.

Treated for increased strength, power coated in epoxy resin in either black, white or colour matched and galvanised against corrosion

Slamlock fitted on the door locks as soon as its shut

1 year warranty is offered

The curved trellis security door is top hung from a heavy duty extruded aluminium top track and uses high quality industrial grade carrriages and bearings.

The curved trellis security door has no floor track-security is provided through the use of intermittent up/down keyturn shootbolt locking mechanisms along the length of the opening. The Australian Trellis Door Company offer no-obligation, free quotes to show you just how good and safe your business will be behind a S08 Curved Security System.