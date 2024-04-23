Curtain Track Motorised [Glydea]
Last Updated on 23 Apr 2024
Overview
Verosol's Glydea™ ULTRA Motorised Curtain Track System for high end, residential and commercial applications.
This ‘best in class’ system is ultra-quiet, ultra-powerful & ultra-adaptable.
Verosol's Glydea™ ULTRA features:
- 60kg drawing capacity
- Near silent operation at 38dBA - clever engineering transfers sound and vibration from the motor across the entire tracking system
- Control from switch, remote & smart device app
- Compatibility with building management control
- Compatibility with Verosol solar control sheer fabrics
Contact
Head Office Australia 21 Amour1800 011 176
Queensland Showroom 66 Merivale Street1800 011 176