Verosol Australia
Curtain Track Motorised [Glydea]

Last Updated on 23 Apr 2024

Verosol's Glydea™ ULTRA Motorised Curtain Track System for high end, residential and commercial applications. This 'best in class' system is ultra-quiet, ultra-powerful & ultra-adaptable. 60kg drawing capacity, near silent operation at 38dBA - clever engineering transfers sound and vibration from the motor across the entire tracking system

Overview
Description

Verosol's Glydea™ ULTRA Motorised Curtain Track System for high end, residential and commercial applications.

This ‘best in class’ system is ultra-quiet, ultra-powerful & ultra-adaptable.

Verosol's Glydea™ ULTRA features:

  • 60kg drawing capacity
  • Near silent operation at 38dBA - clever engineering transfers sound and vibration from the motor across the entire tracking system
  • Control from switch, remote & smart device app
  • Compatibility with building management control
  • Compatibility with Verosol solar control sheer fabrics

Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Head Office PO Box PO Box 656

Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Head Office Australia 21 Amour

1800 011 176
Display AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Queensland Showroom 66 Merivale Street

1800 011 176
