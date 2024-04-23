Curtain Track Motorised [Glydea]

Last Updated on 23 Apr 2024

Verosol's Glydea™ ULTRA Motorised Curtain Track System for high end, residential and commercial applications. This ‘best in class’ system is ultra-quiet, ultra-powerful & ultra-adaptable. 60kg drawing capacity, near silent operation at 38dBA - clever engineering transfers sound and vibration from the motor across the entire tracking system