Cube CleanFlush® urinal
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025
As the leader in urinals, we relentlessly pursue products that can withstand rigorous use, matched with water sustainability. Building on our market leading Cube Collection, this new urinal features rimless Caroma CleanFlush® that maintains a cleaner bowl with less maintenance, combined with Caroma GermGard to prevent the spread of germs.
Overview
Revolutionary rimless technology for a cleaner clean.
Features & Benefits
- Australian Designed & Engineered for local conditions, with decades of urinal development experience
- Featuring patented Caroma CleanFlush® rimless technology for superior hygiene
- 20 year commercial warranty for peace of mind
- Integrated Caroma GermGard® antimicrobial protection to help prevent the buildup of harmful bacteria
- Four unique colour spreader caps including matte black, brushed nickel, brushed brass and gunmetal
- Extremely efficient WELS 6 Star rating without impacting performance
- Compatible with CAMFIS Modular System
- Can be retrofitted to replace existing Cube Urinals
- Flexible flushing options including electronic flush valves and Invisi II Cistern
- Compatible with Smart Command by Caroma to enable real time water use monitoring
- Anti vandal design, ideal for commercial and public spaces
