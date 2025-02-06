Cube™
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025
Discover the limitless design flexibility of Autex Cube™ ; a lightweight and semi-rigid panel that has sound absorbing properties. Designed with solid colour throughout, Cube™ has the potential to be used in a large array of spatial design and interior solutions.
Overview
Cube™ is an environmentally friendly, versatile and decorative acoustic panel.
Cube™ is a lightweight and semi-rigid acoustic panel that can be used as a wall covering, creative medium and stand-alone feature.
Key features and benefits:
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- Design flexibility without the need for edging or capping, created with solid colour throughout
- Highly durable providing long-term stability and performance
- Customisable for limitless branding and design options through in-house cutting
Key specifications
- NRC: 0.45, 0.70, 0.80 Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size: 1,220 mm x 2,440 mm
- Thickness: 12 mm, 24 mm
- Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall
- Form: Panel
- Install method: Varies depending on placement
- Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio
