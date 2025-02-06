Logo
Autex Cube
Autex Cube Acoustic Paneling Commercial Office
Autex Cube Acoustic Panels Commercial Setting
Autex-Cube-Colours
Cube™

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025

Discover the limitless design flexibility of Autex Cube™ ; a lightweight and semi-rigid panel that has sound absorbing properties. Designed with solid colour throughout, Cube™ has the potential to be used in a large array of spatial design and interior solutions.

Overview
Description

Cube™ is an environmentally friendly, versatile and decorative acoustic panel.

Cube™ is a lightweight and semi-rigid acoustic panel that can be used as a wall covering, creative medium and stand-alone feature.

Key features and benefits:

  • Delivers excellent acoustic performance
  • Design flexibility without the need for edging or capping, created with solid colour throughout
  • Highly durable providing long-term stability and performance
  • Customisable for limitless branding and design options through in-house cutting

Key specifications

  • NRC: 0.45, 0.70, 0.80 Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size: 1,220 mm x 2,440 mm
  • Thickness: 12 mm, 24 mm
  • Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall
  • Form: Panel
  • Install method: Varies depending on placement
  • Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio

Click here to download technical documents.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
