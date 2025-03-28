Crowd control trackless trellis and security barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company
Adaptable to a range of security options, the S04-1 mobile trackless trellis barrier from The Australian Trellis Door Company is the ideal versatile security barrier. Suitable for a variety of applications, including shopping malls, food courts, factory units, car parks, loading docks, function centres, sporting facilities, crowd control, partitioning, and OH&S safety barriers.
- Unobtrusive
- Flexibility
- Strength
- Long Lasting
Overview
Truly versatile and adaptable, each Security Trellis and Crowd Control Barriers can serve multiple purposes:
Trackless Trellis Doors: Ideal for food and kiosk applications within shopping centres
Curved Trellis Doors: Secure curved apertures, reception areas, bar counters, and curved shopfronts
Mobile Trackless Trellis Security: Perfect for closing off areas that are typically difficult to secure
Fully trackless, Mobile Trellis Security Barriers:
- Mobile trellis security barriers require no structural supports and are completely trackless
- Egress locking facilities for BCA compliance in certain circumstances (See certification attached)
- Lockable through wall bracket arrangement, or to floor through shootbolt or into a stainless-steel floor plate
- Compliance with Australian Standard AS 4687-2007 for Temporary Fencing and Hoarding in certain circumstances (See certification attached)
- Independently audited WHS Risk Assessment (See copy of written report attached)
- Removeable from installed location for storage or other uses
- Operates on a series of steel reinforced trolleys
- Due to modular nature of the system, versatile width available
- Standard heights 2025 mm and 2525 mm, other heights available on request
- Standard finishes include black satin or pearl white powdercoat – others available on request
- Product available for hire
The S04-1 can be removed from where it is being used, wheeled away and stored almost anywhere.
The S04-1 operates on a series of steel reinforced trolleys & can be completely mobile.
The system can span any width and can be made to a maximum height of 2 1/2 metres.
As an alternative to a completely mobile unit, the S04-1 can pivot or rotate up to 270° so as not to restrict clear opening width.
A curved configuration is also available.
A Handling trolley is also available
Shootbolt locking to the floor at the base of each trolley provides extra stability and security. In addition, a removeable lockable bollard can be used for high security.
The S04-1 grille has been treated, epoxy powdercoated and galvanised against corrosion.
