Crowd control trackless trellis and security barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company

Adaptable to a range of security options, the S04-1 mobile trackless trellis barrier from The Australian Trellis Door Company is the ideal versatile security barrier. Suitable for a variety of applications, including shopping malls, food courts, factory units, car parks, loading docks, function centres, sporting facilities, crowd control, partitioning, and OH&S safety barriers.

Truly versatile and adaptable, each Security Trellis and Crowd Control Barriers can serve multiple purposes:

Trackless Trellis Doors: Ideal for food and kiosk applications within shopping centres

Curved Trellis Doors: Secure curved apertures, reception areas, bar counters, and curved shopfronts

Mobile Trackless Trellis Security: Perfect for closing off areas that are typically difficult to secure

Fully trackless, Mobile Trellis Security Barriers: