Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
The Australian Trellis Door Company
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ATDC-Crowd-Control-Trackless-Trellis-Barrier-Adelaide
ATDC-Crowd-Control-Trackless-Trellis-Barrier-Essential-Beauty
ATDC-Crowd-Control-Trackless-Trellis-Barrier-Canberra
ATDC-Crowd-Control-Trackless-Trellis-Barriers-QVB
ATDC-Crowd-Control-Trackless-Trellis-Barrier-Adelaide
ATDC-Crowd-Control-Trackless-Trellis-Barrier-Essential-Beauty
ATDC-Crowd-Control-Trackless-Trellis-Barrier-Canberra
ATDC-Crowd-Control-Trackless-Trellis-Barriers-QVB
|

Crowd control trackless trellis and security barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025

Adaptable to a range of security options, the S04-1 mobile trackless trellis barrier from The Australian Trellis Door Company is the ideal versatile security barrier. Suitable for a variety of applications, including shopping malls, food courts, factory units, car parks, loading docks, function centres, sporting facilities, crowd control, partitioning, and OH&S safety barriers.

  • Product checkUnobtrusive
  • Product checkFlexibility
  • Product checkStrength
  • Product checkLong Lasting
Overview
Description

Adaptable to a range of security options, the S04-1 mobile trackless trellis barrier from The Australian Trellis Door Company is the ideal versatile security barrier. Suitable for a variety of applications, including shopping malls, food courts, factory units, car parks, loading docks, function centres, sporting facilities, crowd control, partitioning, and OH&S safety barriers.

Truly versatile and adaptable, each Security Trellis and Crowd Control Barriers can serve multiple purposes:

Trackless Trellis Doors: Ideal for food and kiosk applications within shopping centres

Curved Trellis Doors: Secure curved apertures, reception areas, bar counters, and curved shopfronts

Mobile Trackless Trellis Security: Perfect for closing off areas that are typically difficult to secure

Fully trackless, Mobile Trellis Security Barriers:

  • Mobile trellis security barriers require no structural supports and are completely trackless
  • Egress locking facilities for BCA compliance in certain circumstances (See certification attached)
  • Lockable through wall bracket arrangement, or to floor through shootbolt or into a stainless-steel floor plate
  • Compliance with Australian Standard AS 4687-2007 for Temporary Fencing and Hoarding in certain circumstances (See certification attached)
  • Independently audited WHS Risk Assessment (See copy of written report attached)
  • Removeable from installed location for storage or other uses
  • Operates on a series of steel reinforced trolleys
  • Due to modular nature of the system, versatile width available
  • Standard heights 2025 mm and 2525 mm, other heights available on request
  • Standard finishes include black satin or pearl white powdercoat – others available on request
  • Product available for hire

Unobtrusive

The S04-1 can be removed from where it is being used, wheeled away and stored almost anywhere.

Flexibility

The S04-1 operates on a series of steel reinforced trolleys & can be completely mobile. 

The system can  span any width and can be made to a maximum height of 2 1/2 metres. 

As an alternative to a completely mobile unit, the S04-1 can pivot or rotate up to 270° so as not to restrict clear opening width. 

A curved configuration is also available. 

A Handling trolley is also available

Strength

Shootbolt locking to the floor at the base of each trolley provides extra stability and security. In addition, a removeable lockable bollard can be used for high security.

Long Lasting

The S04-1 grille has been treated, epoxy powdercoated and galvanised against corrosion.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Curved Steel Trellis System

238.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Flexible S04 Expanding Security System

381.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Instruction Schedule

119.59 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Risk Assessment-S04: Mobile Trackless Barrier

4.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S01

349.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S02-1

335.3 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S03

319.12 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S04-1 Trackless Barrier Systems

414.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S05-1 Security Door Systems

219.23 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S06 Galvanised Steel Security Trellis

477.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S07

180.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S08

357.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S09

181.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S10

302.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SO4-1Free Standing Temporary Fencing and Hoarding

1.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SO4-1 Locked Fencing and Hoarding

2.30 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Updated Certificate of Compliance

596.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
XPANDING BARRIER Flyer

547.53 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit A6/366 Edgar St

02 8723 2800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap