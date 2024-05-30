Logo
|

Crimsafe

Last Updated on 30 May 2024

Australia’s strongest mesh security screens. That’s why they’ve designed Crimsafe Security Screens that not only meet the Australian Standards, but they exceed them. It’s taken years of research to develop the strongest, most trusted security screen on the market, and it’s a reputation Crimsafe is determined to keep.

Overview
Description

Australia’s strongest mesh security screens.

When it comes to keeping your family safe, Crimsafe knows you want the best. That’s why they’ve designed Crimsafe Security Screens that not only meet the Australian Standards, but they exceed them.

It’s taken years of research to develop the strongest, most trusted security screen on the market, and it’s a reputation crimsafe is determined to keep through constant innovation. Because like you, when it comes to protecting your loved ones, Crimsafe won’t settle for second best.

Features and Benefits:

  • Extended Warranty up to 15 Years
  • Strength; Strongest Security Screen doors in Australia
  • Variety of Colours
  • Unique Fastening Method
  • Thicker, Stronger Mesh
  • Clamping System
  • Locking Options/Locking Points

Crimsafe Regular: The original Crimsafe security screen with incredible strength and industrial aesthetics.

Crimsafe Ultimate: Redefines security screens by offering superior strength, versatility and architectural engineering.

Crimsafe iQ: Australia’s strongest, smartest, most technologically advanced mesh security screen door.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Crimsafe Residential Brochure

2.25 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place

1300 732 903
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park, NSW

Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue

1300 732 903
Display AddressCamdale, TAS

Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent

1300 732 903
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road

1300 732 903
