Overview
When it comes to keeping your family safe, Crimsafe knows you want the best. That’s why they’ve designed Crimsafe Security Screens that not only meet the Australian Standards, but they exceed them.
It’s taken years of research to develop the strongest, most trusted security screen on the market, and it’s a reputation crimsafe is determined to keep through constant innovation. Because like you, when it comes to protecting your loved ones, Crimsafe won’t settle for second best.
Features and Benefits:
- Extended Warranty up to 15 Years
- Strength; Strongest Security Screen doors in Australia
- Variety of Colours
- Unique Fastening Method
- Thicker, Stronger Mesh
- Clamping System
- Locking Options/Locking Points
Crimsafe Regular: The original Crimsafe security screen with incredible strength and industrial aesthetics.
Crimsafe Ultimate: Redefines security screens by offering superior strength, versatility and architectural engineering.
Crimsafe iQ: Australia’s strongest, smartest, most technologically advanced mesh security screen door.
