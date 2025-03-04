Logo
Gerflor Creation Premium Blackbutt
Gerflor Creation Premium Coffee Oak
Gerflor Creation Premium Cognac Oak
Gerflor Creation Premium Cotton Tree
Gerflor Creation Premium Desert Oak
Gerflor Creation Premium Hero Image
Gerflor Creation Premium Pearl Oak
Gerflor Creation Premium River Gum
Gerflor Creation Premium Spotted Gum
Gerflor Creation Premium Stringy Dark
Gerflor Creation Premium Toffee Oak
Creation Premium: High quality 0.55mm wear layer LVT with ultra realistic Australian timber designs

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025

Gerflor’s Creation Premium range of vinyl planks with Duo Core Technology, deliver unbeatable market leading comfort and practicality. Contemporary designs and realistic Australian timber looks feature in Creation Premium’s range of durable, modular and easy to install vinyl planks.

Overview
Description

Gerflor’s Creation Premium range of vinyl planks with Duo Core Technology, deliver unbeatable market leading comfort and practicality.

Contemporary designs and realistic Australian timber looks feature in Creation Premium’s range of durable, modular and easy to install vinyl planks.

Designed for commercial and residential use, this high-quality flooring offers both comfort and quiet with 5mm thickness and a 0.55mm wearlayer in a 230 x 1500mm plank format.

Contact
Display AddressHawthorn, VIC

17 Cato Street

1800 060 785
