Gerflor’s Creation Premium range of vinyl planks with Duo Core Technology, deliver unbeatable market leading comfort and practicality.

Contemporary designs and realistic Australian timber looks feature in Creation Premium’s range of durable, modular and easy to install vinyl planks.

Designed for commercial and residential use, this high-quality flooring offers both comfort and quiet with 5mm thickness and a 0.55mm wearlayer in a 230 x 1500mm plank format.