Create your own canvas with Social Canvas

As we come into the world, we are each given a canvas, ready to be painted with our own story. These canvases are not necessarily blank and often bring affordances, or limitations, depending on our personal and social circumstances. When society is equitable and inclusive, we each have the agency to create a completely new story.

The Social Canvas collection speaks to the triumph of the human spirit. Serving as a focal point, or artistic expression, this collection brings the warmth of the human spirit into spaces where we can all feel welcome ad supported. Encompassing multiple carpet styles, each viewed as a different canvas, the collection spans chunky and smooth textures, incorporating colourful brushwork and a refined palette.

In pursuit of celebrating artists with disabilities and those experiencing disadvantage in the Oceanic region, our Social Canvas Collection is proud to support genU Arts Programme, by providing an annual donation.