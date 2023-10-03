Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Godfrey Hirst Logo
GH Commercial
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Art Therapy
Breaking Boundaries
Hero Social Canvas Collection
Space For All
Art Therapy
Breaking Boundaries
Hero Social Canvas Collection
Space For All

Create your own canvas with Social Canvas

Last Updated on 03 Oct 2023

When society is equitable and inclusive, we each have the agency to create a completely new story. The Social Canvas collection speaks to the triumph of the human spirit. Serving as a focal point, or artistic expression, this collection brings the warmth of the human spirit into spaces where we can all feel welcome and supported.

Overview
Description

As we come into the world, we are each given a canvas, ready to be painted with our own story. These canvases are not necessarily blank and often bring affordances, or limitations, depending on our personal and social circumstances. When society is equitable and inclusive, we each have the agency to create a completely new story.

The Social Canvas collection speaks to the triumph of the human spirit. Serving as a focal point, or artistic expression, this collection brings the warmth of the human spirit into spaces where we can all feel welcome ad supported. Encompassing multiple carpet styles, each viewed as a different canvas, the collection spans chunky and smooth textures, incorporating colourful brushwork and a refined palette.

In pursuit of celebrating artists with disabilities and those experiencing disadvantage in the Oceanic region, our Social Canvas Collection is proud to support genU Arts Programme, by providing an annual donation.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Social Canvas

2.81 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap