GH Commercial Players Edge Card Casino
GH Commercial Player's Edge Fortune Path Colour
GH Commercial Player's Edge Grand Stakes Restaurant
GH Commercial Player's Edge
GH Commercial Player's Edge Vision Royale Reception

Create bespoke entertainment spaces with Player’s Edge.

Last Updated on 08 Feb 2024

Under our Mohawk Group brand, Player’s Edge makes it simple to achieve rich flooring designs for your casino and gaming centres, with the convenience and durability of our Designer Jet® carpet tiles. From beautiful design to incredible functionality. Player's Edge delivers a winning combination.

Description

Under our Mohawk Group brand, Player’s Edge makes it simple to achieve rich flooring designs for your casino and gaming centres, with the convenience and durability of our Designer Jet® carpet tiles. From beautiful design to incredible functionality. Player's Edge delivers a winning combination.

Designer Jet® carpet tiles are manufactured using world class custom carpet technology that harnesses an infinite array of colours to create bespoke designs. Each Player’s Edge design utilised precision engineering to inject the dye into the carpet, offering a creative and performance driven carpet solution.

Browse the range of available colourways or customise using our online visualiser tool to create your own colour palette.

South Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
