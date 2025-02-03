Craquelle Victorian subways a timeless vintage elegance
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2025
Craquelle Victorian subway tiles are a classic, everlasting product available in 14 inspired colours and finished in a unique crackle glaze. These Victorian tiles embody traditional style with a vintage look and feel. Craquelle subways are an excellent application for walls in bathroom, kitchens and outdoor wall installations.
- Authentic Design: Each tile boasts a subtle network of fine cracks in the glaze, creating a unique texture that captures the essence of Victorian artistry.
- Versatile Style: Ideal for backsplashes, bathrooms, feature walls, and more, these tiles blend seamlessly with classic and contemporary décor.
- Durable & Functional: Crafted from high-quality ceramic, they’re as practical as they are beautiful, offering longevity and ease of maintenance.
- Timeless Appeal: The reflective glaze enhances natural light, adding warmth and brightness to any space.
Overview
Step back in time with the timeless elegance of Craquelle Victorian Subway Tiles, inspired by the iconic craftsmanship of the 19th century. Perfect for adding a touch of vintage sophistication to modern interiors, these tiles feature a distinctive crackled glaze that echoes the charm of historic subway stations. Transform your home or project with the enduring beauty of Craquelle Victorian Subway Tiles—a nod to history with a modern twist. Available in a range of classic hues, these tiles make every surface a masterpiece.
Interior trends are constantly changing, but the consistent use of colour and texture in a space is fundamental. Craquelle Victorian tiles will give a depth to your space that is subtle but beautiful. Create a dynamic and valuable finish in your home kitchen, bathroom or fireplace. Opportunities to create a unique aesthetic within a commercial interior are also possible- from warm earth tones to cool blues, there is a colour that will inspire design concepts for hotels, bars and restaurants.