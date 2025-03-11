Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Crafted Hardwoods
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components 1
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components 2
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components 3
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components Back Sawn
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components Quarter Sawn
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components 1
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components 2
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components 3
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components Back Sawn
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components Quarter Sawn

Crafted Hardwood Timber: Staircase components

Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025

Staircase components that seamlessly combine sustainability, aesthetics, and durability is possible with Crafted Hardwoods Timber, winner of Best New Green Building Material at the 2024 Sustainability Awards. All staircase components start with Crafted Hardwoods' innovative 'square trees'.

  • Product check100% recyclable
  • Product checkAvailable in a variety of species
  • Product checkCustom sizes and finishes available
Overview
Description

Staircase components that seamlessly combine sustainability, aesthetics, and durability is possible with Crafted Hardwoods Timber, winner of Best New Green Building Material at the 2024 Sustainability Awards.

All staircase components start with their innovative “square trees”— large, dimensionally consistent timber billets measuring 2500mm x 500mm x 250mm. This precision ensures outputs that maximise material efficiency and provide exceptional structural integrity.

Material Composition:

  • Species: Available in a variety of species, including Blackbutt, Spotted Gum, Tasmanian Oak, White Gum and more (full list available on our website).
  • Timber Type: Engineered hardwood upcycled from low-value timber resources.
  • Aesthetics: Naturally beautiful with unique grain patterns that retain the character of the species.
  • Recyclability: 100% recyclable.
  • Health & Safety: VOC-free and formaldehyde-free
     

Product Dimensions:

  • Billet Size: 2500mm x 500mm x 250mm (full billets).
  • Tread Dimensions: Up to 2450mm long and 450mm deep (fine sawn), with no joints. 
     

Customisability:

  • Bespoke Dimensions: Custom sizes and finishes available.
  • Cut Options: Available in Quartersawn (consistent linear grain) and Backsawn (pronounced, bold grain) to meet design preferences.
  • Finishes: A range of finishes, including staining, oiling, and clear coating can be applied to highlight the timber’s natural grain or match specific design needs.
     

Performance & Durability:

  • Durability: High structural integrity with enhanced load-bearing capacity compared to traditional hardwoods.
  • Water Resistance: Suitable for both interior and exterior applications, with proper finishing.
     

Sustainability & Environmental Impact:

  • Awards: Winner of Best New Green Building Material at 2024 Sustainability Awards.
  • Sustainability Certifications: FSC© or PEFC certified, depending on selected species.
  • Carbon Footprint: Low-carbon footprint thanks to sustainable sourcing and innovative up-cycling processes.
  • Reforestation Contribution: Each product sold contributes to reforestation efforts via our partnership with One Tree Planted.
     

Compliance & Certifications:

  • Fire Resistance: Tested in accordance with AS/NZS 3837 and certified BAL29 (Blackbutt and Spotted Gum)

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Crafted Hardwoods Staircase Components

268.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Crafted Hardwood Grain Cut Options Guide

1.76 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Sales Office Ngunnawal & Ngambri Country, Suite 112, 12 Provan St

1300 320610
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap