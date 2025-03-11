Crafted Hardwood Timber: Staircase components

Staircase components that seamlessly combine sustainability, aesthetics, and durability is possible with Crafted Hardwoods Timber, winner of Best New Green Building Material at the 2024 Sustainability Awards.

All staircase components start with their innovative “square trees”— large, dimensionally consistent timber billets measuring 2500mm x 500mm x 250mm. This precision ensures outputs that maximise material efficiency and provide exceptional structural integrity.

Material Composition:

Species: Available in a variety of species, including Blackbutt, Spotted Gum, Tasmanian Oak, White Gum and more (full list available on our website).

Timber Type: Engineered hardwood upcycled from low-value timber resources.

Aesthetics: Naturally beautiful with unique grain patterns that retain the character of the species.

Recyclability: 100% recyclable.

Health & Safety: VOC-free and formaldehyde-free



Product Dimensions:

Billet Size: 2500mm x 500mm x 250mm (full billets).

Tread Dimensions: Up to 2450mm long and 450mm deep (fine sawn), with no joints.



Customisability:

Bespoke Dimensions: Custom sizes and finishes available.

Cut Options: Available in Quartersawn (consistent linear grain) and Backsawn (pronounced, bold grain) to meet design preferences.

Finishes: A range of finishes, including staining, oiling, and clear coating can be applied to highlight the timber’s natural grain or match specific design needs.



Performance & Durability:

Durability: High structural integrity with enhanced load-bearing capacity compared to traditional hardwoods.

Water Resistance: Suitable for both interior and exterior applications, with proper finishing.



Sustainability & Environmental Impact:

Awards: Winner of Best New Green Building Material at 2024 Sustainability Awards.

Sustainability Certifications: FSC© or PEFC certified, depending on selected species.

Carbon Footprint: Low-carbon footprint thanks to sustainable sourcing and innovative up-cycling processes.

Reforestation Contribution: Each product sold contributes to reforestation efforts via our partnership with One Tree Planted.



Compliance & Certifications: