Crafted Hardwood Timber: Dowels
Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025
Suitable for a wide range of applications in furniture, architectural detailing, and fixtures, Crafted Hardwood Timber dowels provide the perfect balance of form and function, enhancing the beauty and functionality of every project.
- Engineered solid hardwood with the look, feel and properties of traditional timber
- Sustainably sourced, VOC free, recyclable
- Proudly Australian made
Overview
Material Composition:
- Species: Available in a variety of species, including Blackbutt, Spotted Gum, Tasmanian Oak, White Gum and more (full list available on our website).
- Timber type: Engineered hardwood, upcycled from low-value timber resources.
- Aesthetics: Naturally beautiful with unique grain patterns that retain the character of the species.
- Recyclability: 100% recyclable.
- Health & Safety: VOC-free and formaldehyde-free.
Product Dimensions:
- Diameter: fully customisable up to 245mm.
- Length: Standard length 2400mm; longer sizes available upon request.
Finish Options:
- A range of finishes, including staining, oiling, and clear coating can be applied to highlight the timber’s natural grain or match specific design needs.
Sustainability & Environmental Impact:
- Awards: Winner of Best New Green Building Material at 2024 Sustainability Awards.
- Sustainability Certifications: FSC© or PEFC chain of custody certified, depending on selected species.
- Carbon Footprint: Low-carbon footprint thanks to sustainable sourcing and innovative up-cycling processes.
- Reforestation Contribution: Each product sold contributes to reforestation efforts via our partnership with One Tree Planted.
Contact
