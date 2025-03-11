Crafted Hardwood Timber: Dowels

Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025

Suitable for a wide range of applications in furniture, architectural detailing, and fixtures, Crafted Hardwood Timber dowels provide the perfect balance of form and function, enhancing the beauty and functionality of every project.

Engineered solid hardwood with the look, feel and properties of traditional timber

Engineered solid hardwood with the look, feel and properties of traditional timber Sustainably sourced, VOC free, recyclable

Sustainably sourced, VOC free, recyclable Proudly Australian made