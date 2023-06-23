Our new Corsica Herringbone is a parquetry style engineered timber, featuring a real French Oak veneer and has true-to-life knot and grain variation which creates authentic natural spaces.

Sharing four colours with one of our trusted timber products Corsica Oak, allows for the use of both products in a space, Corsica Oak serves as your long board format and can be used as a border, whilst Corsica Herringbone can be used in other areas for a refined and cohesive finish.

Both products are PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) Chain of Custody certified, so you can rest assured the wood has been sustainably sourced from responsibly managed forests that adhere to the highest ecological, cultural, ethical and environmental standards.