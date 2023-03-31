Logo
Corsica Chevron: Timeless design featuring an authentic French Oak veneer
Last Updated on 31 Mar 2023

Parquetry styles remain the preferred choice in high-end spaces looking to achieve a luxurious finish. The Corsica Chevron features a real French Oak veneer and has true-to-life knot and grain variation which creates authentic and natural spaces. Available in four colours, Corsica Chevron is a timeless yet contemporary engineered timber that is full of character.

The origins of parquetry can be traced all the way back to the 17th century technique known as Marquetry. An intricate process used for making furniture, Marquetry involved inlaying small pieces of wood into delicate patterns. The application of this approach to flooring saw a rise in popularity in Europe, becoming the leading flooring style. Parquetry styles remain the preferred choice in high-end spaces looking to achieve a luxurious finish.

Our new Corsica Chevron features a real French Oak veneer and has true-to-life knot and grain variation which creates authentic and natural spaces. Available in four colours, Corsica Chevron is a timeless yet contemporary engineered timber that is full of character.

Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
