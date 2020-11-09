Logo
Correctional solutions

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2020

We offer robust anti-ligature and anti-vandal solutions for the corrections environment that are designed to keep patients safe and minimise potential damage to products through vandalism. Our solutions cover holding/management/observation cells, low/medium/high security, water management systems and Victoria cell fire and safety guidelines.

Description

We offer robust anti-ligature and anti-vandal solutions for the corrections environment that are designed to keep patients safe and minimise potential damage to products through vandalism.

Our solutions cover holding/management/observation cells, low/medium/high security, water management systems and Victoria cell fire and safety guidelines.

Based on extensive research and consultation with Australian authorities we developed a comprehensive range of tamper proof products that are optimally designed to protect patients from self harm and suicide through the elimination of ligature points and places to hide contrabands, while at the same time withstand damage caused by vandalism.

We are also the exclusive distributor of Wallgate solutions to assist you in creating a patient-friendly environment with familiar washroom solutions while minimising construction and maintenance costs. The range includes basins and toilet pans made of innovative solid surface and designed to be anti-ligature and tough, yet normal in appearance und, coupled with the intelligent water management systems offer significant water and energy savings, giving you comprehensive water control.

DrawingBrochure
Click Shower Package Flyer 2022

760.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CMV2 Flyer 2023

1.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Correctional Solutions Brochure DoubleSpread 2023

9.42 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Lead Safe Info Flyer

1.13 MB

Download
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Office 4 Bond Crescent

02 9586 6044
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

Victoria Office 5/71 Victoria Crescent

+61 3 8832 6544
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Head Office 410 Victoria Rd, PO Box 2063

1300 514 074
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD

Queensland Office Unit 2, 14-16 Cairns Street

07 3081 7744
