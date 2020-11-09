Correctional solutions

We offer robust anti-ligature and anti-vandal solutions for the corrections environment that are designed to keep patients safe and minimise potential damage to products through vandalism.

Our solutions cover holding/management/observation cells, low/medium/high security, water management systems and Victoria cell fire and safety guidelines.

Based on extensive research and consultation with Australian authorities we developed a comprehensive range of tamper proof products that are optimally designed to protect patients from self harm and suicide through the elimination of ligature points and places to hide contrabands, while at the same time withstand damage caused by vandalism.

We are also the exclusive distributor of Wallgate solutions to assist you in creating a patient-friendly environment with familiar washroom solutions while minimising construction and maintenance costs. The range includes basins and toilet pans made of innovative solid surface and designed to be anti-ligature and tough, yet normal in appearance und, coupled with the intelligent water management systems offer significant water and energy savings, giving you comprehensive water control.