Copper cladding & roofing: Timeless elegance with natural patina & Aurubis Nordic finishes

Copper is a premier choice for architectural cladding and roofing, prized for its longevity, sustainability, and striking aesthetic appeal. With the addition of Aurubis Nordic finishes, architects can select from pre-weathered copper tones, including deep browns, golden hues, vibrant greens, and elegant blues, creating an instant patina effect tailored to project aesthetics.

Highly malleable, copper allows for intricate detailing and curved applications, making it a preferred choice for bespoke designs. Its antimicrobial properties make it ideal for applications where hygiene is a concern. With minimal maintenance requirements and a lifespan exceeding 100 years, copper is an investment in both durability and design excellence.