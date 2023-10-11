Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
BlueScope Logo RGB Blue
BlueScope
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
BlueScope Cool Roofing Colours
BlueScope Cool Roofing Colours

Cool Roofing for a cooler learning environment

Last Updated on 11 Oct 2023

With 11 COLORBOND® steel cool roofing colours featuring low Solar Absorptance values, architects and specifiers now have a wide colour choice that achieves deemed-to-satisfy compliance within the National Construction Code (NCC) Section J energy efficiency provisions. Specifying cool roofing colours would lower solar absorption and in turn lower the buildings ongoing HVAC costs.

Overview
Description

With 11 COLORBOND® steel cool roofing colours featuring low Solar Absorptance values of less than or equal to 0.45*, architects and specifiers now have a wide colour choice that achieves deemed-to-satisfy compliance within the National Construction Code (NCC) Section J energy efficiency provisions. Terroir architects specified COLORBOND® steel Surfmist® in a Classic finish for the expansive, visually striking roof on the Penrith Anglican College Performing Arts Centre, knowing the choice of a lighter colour would lower solar absorption and in turn lower the buildings ongoing HVAC costs.

To find out more about COLORBOND® steel’s cool roofing colours, or to download case studies visit our website.

*Actual cool roofing performance will depend on a wide range of factors including roof colour, roof shape, level and location of insulation, type, location, shape, and function of the building. COLORBOND®, BlueScope and Surfmist® are registered trademarks of BlueScope Steel Limited. ABN 16 000 011 058. © 2023 All rights reserved.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
COLORBOND® Cool Roofing

6.90 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
COLORBOND® Steel Environmental Product Declaration

4.10 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWollongong DC, NSW

Bluescope Office 8825 BlueScope Locked Bag

1800 800 789
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap