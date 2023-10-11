Cool Roofing for a cooler learning environment
Last Updated on 11 Oct 2023
With 11 COLORBOND® steel cool roofing colours featuring low Solar Absorptance values, architects and specifiers now have a wide colour choice that achieves deemed-to-satisfy compliance within the National Construction Code (NCC) Section J energy efficiency provisions. Specifying cool roofing colours would lower solar absorption and in turn lower the buildings ongoing HVAC costs.
Overview
With 11 COLORBOND® steel cool roofing colours featuring low Solar Absorptance values of less than or equal to 0.45*, architects and specifiers now have a wide colour choice that achieves deemed-to-satisfy compliance within the National Construction Code (NCC) Section J energy efficiency provisions. Terroir architects specified COLORBOND® steel Surfmist® in a Classic finish for the expansive, visually striking roof on the Penrith Anglican College Performing Arts Centre, knowing the choice of a lighter colour would lower solar absorption and in turn lower the buildings ongoing HVAC costs.
To find out more about COLORBOND® steel’s cool roofing colours, or to download case studies visit our website.
*Actual cool roofing performance will depend on a wide range of factors including roof colour, roof shape, level and location of insulation, type, location, shape, and function of the building. COLORBOND®, BlueScope and Surfmist® are registered trademarks of BlueScope Steel Limited. ABN 16 000 011 058. © 2023 All rights reserved.