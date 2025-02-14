Logo
Kingspan Controlled Environment Yellow White Interior Commercial
Kingspan Controlled Environment Industrial Building Exterior
Kingspan Controlled Environment Warehouse Interior
Kingspan Controlled Environment Yellow Hazard Railing
Kingspan Controlled Environment Oceania Laboratory
Kingspan Controlled Environment with Blue Hazard Railing
|

Controlled environments

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2025

Kingspan KS1100/1200CS Coldstore Panel Systems are designed for use within temperature controlled areas and hygiene safe environments. Providing quick and safe on-site assembly, Kingspan’s insulated panels for controlled environments are the ideal solution for paneling where there is a consistent temperature control requirement.

Overview
Description

Kingspan KS1100/1200CS Coldstore Panel Systems are designed for use within temperature controlled areas and hygiene safe environments.

Applications:

  • Food processing industry
  • Deep freeze
  • Cold/chill store
  • Cleanrooms for biotechnology
  • Pharmaceutical industries

The PIR core panels are hygienic and fibre-free and designed for use in both interior and exterior walls and ceilings.

Providing quick and safe on-site assembly, Kingspan’s insulated panels for Controlled environments are the ideal solution for paneling where there is a consistent temperature control requirement.

KS1100/1200CS Coldstore Panel Data Sheet

1.34 MB

Display AddressSt Marys, NSW

New South Wales 38-52 Dunheved Circuit

02 8889 3000
