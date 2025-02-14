Kingspan KS1100/1200CS Coldstore Panel Systems are designed for use within temperature controlled areas and hygiene safe environments.

Applications:

Food processing industry

Deep freeze

Cold/chill store

Cleanrooms for biotechnology

Pharmaceutical industries



The PIR core panels are hygienic and fibre-free and designed for use in both interior and exterior walls and ceilings.

Providing quick and safe on-site assembly, Kingspan’s insulated panels for Controlled environments are the ideal solution for paneling where there is a consistent temperature control requirement.