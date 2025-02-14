Controlled environments
Last Updated on 14 Feb 2025
Kingspan KS1100/1200CS Coldstore Panel Systems are designed for use within temperature controlled areas and hygiene safe environments. Providing quick and safe on-site assembly, Kingspan’s insulated panels for controlled environments are the ideal solution for paneling where there is a consistent temperature control requirement.
Overview
Applications:
- Food processing industry
- Deep freeze
- Cold/chill store
- Cleanrooms for biotechnology
- Pharmaceutical industries
The PIR core panels are hygienic and fibre-free and designed for use in both interior and exterior walls and ceilings.
