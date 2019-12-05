Contemporary timber plantation shutters
Last Updated on 05 Dec 2019
This range provides a contemporary look of traditional timber plantation shutters but with added strength and versatility, as they have been engineered for residential and commercial projects inside and out. This range is suitable for both internal and external applications and often appeals to architecturally inspired settings.
Overview
Features and benefits:
- Moisture and humidity resistant
- Will not perish under harsh weather conditions
- Recyclable
- Termite resistant
- Fire retardant
- Easy clean
- UV resistant
- Extended warranty periods
Applications:
