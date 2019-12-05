Contemporary timber plantation shutters

This range provides a contemporary look of traditional timber plantation shutters but with added strength and versatility, as they have been engineered for residential and commercial projects inside and out.

Features and benefits:

Moisture and humidity resistant

Will not perish under harsh weather conditions

Recyclable

Termite resistant

Fire retardant

Easy clean

UV resistant

Extended warranty periods



Applications:

This range is suitable for both internal and external applications and often appeals to architecturally inspired settings