Norfolk Contemporary Timber Plantation Shutters
Contemporary timber plantation shutters

Last Updated on 05 Dec 2019

This range provides a contemporary look of traditional timber plantation shutters but with added strength and versatility, as they have been engineered for residential and commercial projects inside and out. This range is suitable for both internal and external applications and often appeals to architecturally inspired settings.

Overview
Description

This range provides a contemporary look of traditional timber plantation shutters but with added strength and versatility, as they have been engineered for residential and commercial projects inside and out.

Features and benefits:

  • Moisture and humidity resistant
  • Will not perish under harsh weather conditions
  • Recyclable
  • Termite resistant
  • Fire retardant
  • Easy clean
  • UV resistant
  • Extended warranty periods

Applications:

This range is suitable for both internal and external applications and often appeals to architecturally inspired settings

Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place

1300 732 903
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park, NSW

Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue

1300 732 903
Display AddressCamdale, TAS

Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent

1300 732 903
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road

1300 732 903
