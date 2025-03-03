Conectabal commercial balustrades
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025
Overview
When you need to mitigate or eliminate risk to workers, customers and visitors from falls from height in public areas, consider Moddex Conectabal commercial balustrades.
Moddex commercial and industrial balustrades offer a high safety load rating and will achieve compliance with every standard in any application.
With nine configurations available in the Conectabal family (including the popular Wave), Moddex commercial and industrial balustrades are suitable for:
- Mitigating or eliminating falls from over above one metre for public use areas
- Class 9b buildings for primary schools
Other features:
- Balusters at 100mm intervals to meet or exceed standards across all Australia and New Zealand.
- Kerbrail configuration for added safety
- Crowd loadings up to C5 classification on request
Contact
New South Wales Office 14 Magpie Street+61 2 9188 2500
Queensland Office 14 Enterprise Street+61 7 4309 5100
Head Office 100 Henderson Road+61 3 8202 5100