When you need to mitigate or eliminate risk to workers, customers and visitors from falls from height in public areas, consider Moddex Conectabal commercial balustrades.

Moddex commercial and industrial balustrades offer a high safety load rating and will achieve compliance with every standard in any application.

With nine configurations available in the Conectabal family (including the popular Wave), Moddex commercial and industrial balustrades are suitable for:

Mitigating or eliminating falls from over above one metre for public use areas

Class 9b buildings for primary schools

Other features: