Moddex Conectabal Commerical Balustrade Nga Puna Wai
Moddex Conectabal Commerical Balustrade WA Food Innovation Precinct (FIPWA)
Moddex Conectabal Commerical Balustrade Wetlands Morphettvale
Moddex Conectabal Commerical Balustrade Sydney Superyacht Marina
Moddex Conectabal Commerical Balustrade Telegraph Road QLD
Moddex Conectabal Commerical Balustrade Toowong State School
Moddex Conectabal Commerical Balustrade Miners Rest Primary School
||

Conectabal commercial balustrades

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

When you need to mitigate or eliminate risk to workers, customers and visitors from falls from height in public areas, consider Moddex Conectabal commercial balustrades. Moddex commercial and industrial balustrades offer a high safety load rating and will achieve compliance with every standard in any application.

Overview
Description

When you need to mitigate or eliminate risk to workers, customers and visitors from falls from height in public areas, consider Moddex Conectabal commercial balustrades.

Moddex commercial and industrial balustrades offer a high safety load rating and will achieve compliance with every standard in any application.

With nine configurations available in the Conectabal family (including the popular Wave), Moddex commercial and industrial balustrades are suitable for:

  • Mitigating or eliminating falls from over above one metre for public use areas
  • Class 9b buildings for primary schools

Other features:

  • Balusters at 100mm intervals to meet or exceed standards across all Australia and New Zealand.
  • Kerbrail configuration for added safety
  • Crowd loadings up to C5 classification on request

Contact
Display AddressMcDougalls Hill, NSW

New South Wales Office 14 Magpie Street

+61 2 9188 2500
Display AddressMARYBOROUGH, QLD

Queensland Office 14 Enterprise Street

+61 7 4309 5100
Display AddressRowville, VIC

Head Office 100 Henderson Road

+61 3 8202 5100
