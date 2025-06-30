Concrete seats for communal outdoor spaces

Precast concrete furniture performs superbly in landscape applications due to the material’s excellent strength properties, durability and, most of all, its timeless aesthetic appeal. Anston specialises in the manufacture of architectural concrete furniture perfect for communal outdoor spaces like parks, plazas and schools.

Versatile Design Options

Versatile Design Options Fully Customisable Solutions

Fully Customisable Solutions Durable, High-Performance Construction