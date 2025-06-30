Concrete seats for communal outdoor spaces
Precast concrete furniture performs superbly in landscape applications due to the material’s excellent strength properties, durability and, most of all, its timeless aesthetic appeal. Anston specialises in the manufacture of architectural concrete furniture perfect for communal outdoor spaces like parks, plazas and schools.
- Versatile Design Options
- Fully Customisable Solutions
- Durable, High-Performance Construction
Overview
Frequently Asked Questions
Anston offers a variety of concrete furniture options that are typically applied in an outdoor setting (due to their weight).
Individual concrete seats and stools are available, as well as larger concrete bench seats used in commercial or open space projects.
A range of design-ready catalogue options is available to order. Anston can also support designers and specifiers looking to create bespoke furniture solutions.
All Anston products are made to order, requiring a minimum lead time for production. If you do not have a trading account with Anston, we will not be able to commence production of your order until we receive a deposit payment.
Once the order is confirmed and deposit payment received, the standard production lead time for concrete furniture ranges from 4-8 weeks. However, this lead time may be impacted by other factors such as order volume, existing work log and delivery location. Additionally, orders for custom and bespoke furniture products will extend the lead time due to the need for design development, establishment processes and mould manufacturing to be completed prior to commencing production.
To ensure accurate lead times, please confirm with your Anston representative at the time of enquiry.
Anston's order fulfilment process includes the delivery of finished products to site. The format of delivery varies and is dependent on site conditions, order volume and whether or not the client has equipment on-site to unload the products. Freight pricing is quoted on a case-by-case basis.
Products are carefully packaged and strapped to wooden pallets or timbers, ensuring they are adequately protected for safe transport.
Due to the weight of our concrete furniture products, they are typically not suitable for transport by hand. Installation of the furniture generally requires the installer to utilise crane or forklift lifting equipment and tools to position concrete furniture into place.
When working with heavy concrete products, it is essential that you utilise the appropriate lifting tools, techniques and equipment to enable safe handling, transport and installation. If you are unsure about the best way to transport your product, please consult your Anston representative for guidance.
Yes, you can order furniture and paving in the same colour, which is a great way to achieve continuity in your outdoor space design.
Anston's Mineral Range, containing 12 beautiful concrete colours, is available to order across our full suite of concrete furniture, paving, bollards and planters.
Anston's standard, most popular finish across our entire suite of concrete products is a shot-blasted finish, which highlights the beautiful, sensuous texture of concrete.
Customers can select from a light, medium or heavy level of shot-blasting. Light blasting results in a smoother texture and heavy blasting results in a rougher, grittier textured finish.
For products made using our EcoPebble, Ironstone or Mineral Range colours, a heavier level of blasting will reveal more of the stone aggregate in the mix.
Certain products in our range of concrete furniture can be produced in a smooth, off-mould/off-form finish. This finish is achieved when products are stripped out of the moulds with no further treatments applied to the surface. This creates a very industrial visual style and is most suited to large-format, flat edged products as opposed to curved products, due to the presence of visible seam lines from the moulds.
Certain products can be further enhanced with a honed finish, where the surface of a shot-blasted product is ground to remove the roughness of the shot-blasted texture. This achieves a silky smooth finish that is pleasing to the touch.
Honed furniture products can be treated a step further to produce a polished finish, which uses finer grits to grind the surface, making it even smoother with a shiny, glossy appearance.
Anston's standard product pricing for concrete furniture includes an off-mould or shot-blasted finish. Additional fees apply for honing and polishing.