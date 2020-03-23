Concrete pots & planters - bold, impressive beauty

Planters are a stunning addition to any commercial or residential landscape, providing a great solution for adding structure to organic softscaping elements.

Anston’s range of large-format architectural concrete planters include cylindrical pots and rectilinear planters. Excellent strength and long-lasting durability are the key characteristics of the planters, which are structurally reinforced with high performance steel.

Like all other products in the Anston product suite, Anston planters are available to purchase in any of the 25 standard colours within the four colour ranges. Bespoke colours and alternative aggregate materials are also available upon request, giving designers the flexibility to work within a full colour spectrum and incorporate interesting materials into their design.

A Barricade of Planters

Unlike alternative, more lightweight materials, Anston’s concrete planters possess a functional duality which makes them appropriate for use in pedestrian safety applications. Due to their size and weight, especially when filled with plants and soil, Anston planters can be used strategically in highly-trafficked areas where not only do they provide an aesthetically pleasing decorative element, but also an intimidating barrier between vehicular and pedestrian zones, due to their inbuilt resistance to forceful impact.