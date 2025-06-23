Concrete kerbing, kerb lintels & wheel stops for efficient traffic management

SVC supplies a wide range of precast concrete kerbs, combining style and functionality. Specified for City of Melbourne use, they suit footpaths, medians, and nature strips. Durable spiked kerbs and wheel stops are ideal for carparks and high-traffic areas.

Attractive exposed aggregate finish common in Melbourne

