Concrete kerbing, kerb lintels & wheel stops for efficient traffic management

SVC supplies a wide range of precast concrete kerbs, combining style and functionality. Specified for City of Melbourne use, they suit footpaths, medians, and nature strips. Durable spiked kerbs and wheel stops are ideal for carparks and high-traffic areas.  

  • Attractive exposed aggregate finish common in Melbourne
  • Wide size range suits council & VicRoads specs
  • Durable wheel stops resist impact damage
  • Cost-effective with strong performance
  • Precast kerbs are more durable and appealing than in-situ options
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits

  • Visually appealing exposed aggregate finish that is ubiquitous throughout the City of Melbourne

  • A large range of standard sizes accommodates all council and VicRoads specifications, providing the ability to create multiple kerbing configurations

  • SVC’s concrete wheel stops are heavy duty and durable, resisting breakage upon impact

  • Cost effective while still providing excellent product quality and performance

  • Precast concrete kerbs offer enhanced durability and visual appeal when compared to traditional kerbing poured in-situ.

Contact
Display AddressMordialloc, VIC

SVC National HQ 38 Japaddy St

1300 287 782
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

SVC Thomastown 2 Chaffey St

03 9460 3813
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

SVC Geelong 10 Reeves Ct

1300 287 782
