Concrete furniture for commercial and community spaces

Precast concrete furniture performs superbly in landscape applications due to the material’s excellent strength properties, durability and, most of all, its timeless aesthetic appeal.

SVC specialises in the manufacture of precast architectural concrete furniture used in a wide range of landscape and outdoor settings. We’ve worked with designers, contractors and local councils all over Australia, delivering exceptional concrete furniture to a large variety of projects encompassing both commercial and community spaces.

Custom Furniture

In the landscape industry, SVC is well-known for being able to supply top quality custom-made precast concrete furniture. Our expertise in bespoke and volume fabrication allows us to produce anywhere from one item to one thousand.

Architects and designers can benefit from a multitude of design options when working with precast concrete, such as the ability to create unique geometric and organic forms, use earthy or bright concrete colours, choose interesting aggregate materials to include in the concrete mix and incorporate additional design details or material components.

Starting from the client’s design concept, SVC’s Urban team works through various processes and refinements to ensure that the final product meets its performance criteria and achieves all design and structural requirements.

Stock Solutions

For customers seeking an off-the-shelf product, SVC’s Urban Furniture range has several seating options including individual seats, bench seats and modular furniture suites. These are made to order in five standard colours with a choice between three raw aggregate options. Concrete colours and aggregates outside the standard selections are also available for slight product customisation at an additional cost.

Products can be made in a range of different surface finishes which include smooth, blasted, honed, buffed and polished finishes.