|

Concrete bollards and spheres: Secure pedestrian protection

Community and pedestrian safety is an important focus in the design of any public open space. Anston is an Australian supplier of reinforced concrete bollards and spheres that can instantly add security around pedestrian spaces while providing a design opportunity to beautify and enhance the streetscape.

  • Product checkHigh-Strength Protective Barrier
  • Product checkDesign-Ready Geometric Forms
  • Product checkCustom Fabrication Available
Overview
Description
Frequently Asked Questions

Anston concrete bollards are available in the 12 beautiful colours of our Mineral Range - a series of warm white, cool grey and deep charcoal colours with various stone aggregate options.

Custom colours or mix designs are available upon application. Requests for custom colours will be considered as a bespoke product enquiry.

Anston's high strength concrete bollards are reinforced with steel, adding tensile strength to the compressive strength of the concrete.

 

No, there are currently no crash ratings for our standard concrete bollard products. However, for projects that require crash-rated products, the team at Anston is happy to work with you and your engineers to produce suitable products as a custom project.

Contact
Display AddressBoronia, VIC

Victoria Office Factory 4 1001 Mountain Hwy

1300 788 694
