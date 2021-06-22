Logo
ASP Access Floors Concept Plus Barrack Place Open Plan Area
ASP Access Floors Concept Plus Coworking Collaboration Space
ASP Access Floors Concept Plus Hassell Open Work Environment
ASP Access Floors Concept Plus Lecture Theatre Timber
Concept+: Functional finished access flooring

Last Updated on 22 Jun 2021

The Concept + series offers access floor panels that are pre-finished in your choice of surface finish to ensure that your design maintains functional accessibility to the services in the underfloor space such as power, data, fire and hydraulics. Concept + offers the best of both worlds with design freedom and the practicality of access flooring combined.

Overview
Description

The ASP Access Floors Concept + Series leads the market by offering a unique access flooring solution that harbours design, innovation, and flexibility. The only limit is your imagination.

The Concept + series offers access floor panels that are pre-finished in your choice of surface finish to ensure that your design maintains functional accessibility to the services in the underfloor space such as power, data, fire and hydraulics. Concept + offers the best of both worlds with design freedom and the practicality of access flooring combined.

An access floor provides a controlled cavity in between the slab and finished floor level where all data, power, hydraulic and fire services can be distributed. The modular design of the access floor allows the flexibility to alter a building’s service layout to accommodate changing technological and space driven operations.

The flexibility of using an access floor system has created the perfect solution for many owners, developers, builders, designers, architects and facility managers by allowing:

  • Ease of reconfiguration
  • Reduced cost and ease of maintenance
  • Easy accessibility to the underfloor space
  • Fast and efficient installation which meets the project timeline
  • Occupant comfort with underfloor air

The Concept + Series utilises the Urban Panel and is prefinished with one of ASP’s colour hub products:

  • Terrazzo
  • Porcelain
  • Timber
  • Custom finish

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Concept Concrete

238.71 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Concept Concrete Product Data Sheet

1.28 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Concept Porcelain Product Data Sheet

1.31 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Concept Terrazzo

380.87 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Concept Timber

287.77 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Concept Timber Product Data Sheet

2.24 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Finishes

2.96 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBella Vista, NSW

Global Head Office Suite 4.08, The Bond, 8 Elizabeth Macarthur Dr,ive

02 9620 9915
