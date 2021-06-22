Concept+: Functional finished access flooring
The Concept + series offers access floor panels that are pre-finished in your choice of surface finish to ensure that your design maintains functional accessibility to the services in the underfloor space such as power, data, fire and hydraulics. Concept + offers the best of both worlds with design freedom and the practicality of access flooring combined.
Overview
The ASP Access Floors Concept + Series leads the market by offering a unique access flooring solution that harbours design, innovation, and flexibility. The only limit is your imagination.
An access floor provides a controlled cavity in between the slab and finished floor level where all data, power, hydraulic and fire services can be distributed. The modular design of the access floor allows the flexibility to alter a building’s service layout to accommodate changing technological and space driven operations.
The flexibility of using an access floor system has created the perfect solution for many owners, developers, builders, designers, architects and facility managers by allowing:
- Ease of reconfiguration
- Reduced cost and ease of maintenance
- Easy accessibility to the underfloor space
- Fast and efficient installation which meets the project timeline
- Occupant comfort with underfloor air
The Concept + Series utilises the Urban Panel and is prefinished with one of ASP’s colour hub products:
- Terrazzo
- Porcelain
- Timber
- Custom finish
Downloads
Concept Concrete
238.71 KB
Concept Concrete Product Data Sheet
1.28 MB
Concept Porcelain Product Data Sheet
1.31 MB
Concept Terrazzo
380.87 KB
Concept Timber
287.77 KB
Concept Timber Product Data Sheet
2.24 MB
Finishes
2.96 MB
