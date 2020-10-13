Concelo® laundry by Hideaway

Concelo® Laundry Hampers offer a sophisticated storage solution. Based on the same platform as the Red Dot award-winning Concelo® Waste Bin, the Concelo® Laundry system continues to raise the bar in what should be expected from a laundry hamper.

Hide your laundry, store your extra linen or use as a removable washing basket. Concelo Laundry Hampers can also be integrated into wardrobe or bathroom cabinetry to discreetly hide laundry.

Concelo Laundry Hampers are available in three sizes. Two 60L hampers can be installed side by side in your laundry to separate washing or choose the 1 x 35L or 2 x 35L hampers when space is at a premium. The large 60L hamper is big enough to cope with a family load of washing and the 35L hampers maximise space while still offering excellent storage capacity.

The light-weight hampers are easy to remove and feature air vents to reduce moisture and a solid base to prevent drips.

This innovative design is packed with features to suit the needs of the designer, the cabinet maker and the homeowner.

Ergonomic and functional, Concelo hampers are designed to withstand the weight of wet washing and look good doing it - a must for your laundry!

Concelo Clip N Clean Tray

Tray designed for easy removal of the hamper and can be wiped clean effortlessly. Unique in the laundry hamper market. Allows the door front to be accessed and wiped. Eliminates risk of rust.

6-way Door Adjustment

Precise door panel adjustment made simple using cams and a clever locking bolt system! True 6-way adjustment.

Works with framed doors.

Sleek covers clip over the adjustment keeping design front of mind.

Fix adjustment with the locking bolts to ensure you are not returning to the job!

Horizontal adjustment +/- 2.5mm, Vertical +/- 2.5mm, Tilt/pitch +/- 0.75 degrees.



Side Mounting

To suit standard System 32 drilling positions.

Hafele Matric Runner

Runs beautifully – the German made, Hafele Matrix runner is smooth, synchronised, and has over extension runners with fluid damper for seamless quiet closing action. 45kg dynamic weight loading. Equal running to premium drawers.

Moulded Hamper

Handles for easy removal. Light weight and eliminates risk of rust. Ventilated sides with a solid base. Available in 1 x 35L, 2 x 35L or 1 x 60L hamper. Arctic White or Cinder colour options. Details on our website.

Electronic Push to Open Compatible

Concelo is warranted for use with Häfele Grass Sensomatic and Blum Servo-Drive systems. Refer to the technical guides on the Hideaway website for installation of electronic systems.