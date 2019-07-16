Concelo® by Hideaway

Concelo®, Hideaway's premium bin range and the new standard in waste bins and laundry hampers.

The Concelo range is the result of seven years of research, development and testing. It builds on Hideaway’s strong heritage of quality and innovation to create the next generation of premium hidden storage solutions.

The Concelo range has been designed to deliver a waste bin and laundry hamper without compromise. Every element of the range has been engineered and tested to ensure it delivers both the form and function that should be expected from a premium home appliance.

Concelo boasts not just a clean design aesthetic, but its Clip ‘n’ Clean features help keep your bin looking and smelling clean.

Managing waste can be a challenge, but Concelo is the easiest bin in the world to keep clean, while its new Active Lid helps control odours.

It not only takes all the best features you would expect from Hideaway and improves them, but it totally redefines what you should expect from your bin solution, wherever you need it.

Concelo® for the Trade

Door Bracket Adjustment:

2-piece door bracket design provides simple yet precise 6-way door adjustment with a Locking Bolt System to lock the door position in place.

1. Horizontal adjustment +/- 2.5mm

2. Vertical adjustment +/- 2.5mm

3. Tilt/Pitch Adjustment +/- 0.75 degrees



System 32 Side Mounting

Concelo has been designed with simplicity in mind. The entire range uses one System 32 drilling pattern to mount to the sides of the cabinet using high strength Euro screws. All models fit straight into standard cabinet widths with 16mm sides.



Top Mounting for over width cabinets

Concelo has been engineered to give design flexibility when needed. Concelo can be installed in over width cabinets by mounting to the top of the cabinet using the NEW CRTMB Top Mount Brackets. This gives designers the freedom to place the bin in the ideal position without compromising strength or rigidity, and no need for packers. See concelo.com for specs on maximum door sizes. This is particularly useful for retrofit situations.



Concelo® for the Designer

Concealed, German Synchronised Over Extension Runners:

Concealed Hafele Matrix Runners – smooth synchronised runners with fluid damper for seamless quiet closing action – 45kg dynamic weight rating. Beautiful, sophisticated runners, equal to other premium drawers.



The over extension runner allows for easy access to the back bucket with bench height installation.



Arctic White makes it possible to have a premium bin system that matches ever popular white drawer systems. With easy clean components, its possible to keep it looking crisp and white.



The Cinder colour matches the trend for dark grey kitchen components and cabinetry.



Warranted for use with Hafele Grass Sensomatic or Blum Servo Drive systems. Combined with the Active Lid, this provides the ultimate hands-free bin which is so important when you have a handful of waste to dispose of. The drawer front stays clean, and you can simply dispose of waste in one step.

Concelo for the Homeowner