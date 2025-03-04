Geberit concealed cisterns and designer flush buttons

Bathroom design is evolving. Geberit’s range of concealed cisterns and flush buttons allows design flexibility and unsurpassed quality for designers and specifiers in their projects.

Geberit concealed cisterns are an extremely reliable, hygienic and efficient bathroom solution hidden behind the wall to provide significant space gains. They are made from one-piece blow moulded technology and use high-density polyethylene (HDPE) to ensure the cistern is permanently leakproof. Easily accessible once installed and virtually maintenance-free, they offer ultimate peace of mind.

With options for traditional inwall, under counter and remotely located installations, there’s a Geberit concealed cistern for every application.

Geberit’s innovative flush button range is created in partnership with world-leading designers to provide an attractive and high quality flush solution for all contemporary bathroom styles. The range, including the renowned Sigma series, is the perfect combination of form and function providing a choice of designs, materials, colours, surface finishes and intelligent functionality such as touchless flush for enhanced hygiene. The full suite of options can be viewed at on our website.