Composure ll Collection: Organic flow, timeless calm

Inspired by the quiet strength of natural rock formations, Composure II brings organic beauty and effortless layout versatility to commercial interiors. With an expanded palette of serene neutrals and vibrant hues, it’s designed to ground spaces in calm and continuity.

Non-directional, organic design for fluid, flexible layouts across large areas

Inspired by nature's rock formations for a grounded, biophilic aesthetic

Includes Composure Neutrals & Composure Colours – an expanded palette for added design versatility

Vibrant accent colours allow for zoning, wayfinding, or creative design flexibility within a neutral base