Interface Composure ll Fortitude Flooring Carpet
Interface Composure ll Mustard Calm Flooring Carpet
Interface Composure ll Abyss Flooring Carpet
Interface Composure ll Eucalyptus Placid LVT TW Grey Dune Ashlar Flooring
Interface Composure ll Intrepid Equanimity Flooring Carpet
Interface Composure ll Equanimity Flooring
Interface Composure ll Placid Flooring Carpet
Interface Composure Colours Berry Flooring Carpet
Interface Composure ll Navy Resolute Flooring Carpet
Interface Composure ll Steady Sapphire Flooring Carpet
Interface Composure Colours Sapphire Flooring Carpet
Composure ll Collection: Organic flow, timeless calm

Inspired by the quiet strength of natural rock formations, Composure II brings organic beauty and effortless layout versatility to commercial interiors. With an expanded palette of serene neutrals and vibrant hues, it’s designed to ground spaces in calm and continuity.

  • Product checkNon-directional, organic design for fluid, flexible layouts across large areas
  • Product checkInspired by nature’s rock formations for a grounded, biophilic aesthetic
  • Product checkIncludes Composure Neutrals & Composure Colours – an expanded palette for added design versatility
  • Product checkVibrant accent colours allow for zoning, wayfinding, or creative design flexibility within a neutral base
Downloads
Composure ll Viewbook

12.93 MB

Download
Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Sydney Office 101 Chalmers Street

1800 804 361
