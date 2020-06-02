Composition® Peel’n’Stick tiles

Last Updated on 02 Jun 2020

Composition® Peel’n’Stick Tiles are a simple modular solution for acoustic design. Composition® Peel’n’Stick is an acoustic fabric tile that features a self-adhesive backing. Composition® Peel’n’Stick Tiles is a product made from Autex Composition® as the base material. Composition is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free and adheres to the Health Product Declaration® specification.