Composition® Peel’n’Stick tiles
Last Updated on 02 Jun 2020
Composition® Peel’n’Stick Tiles are a simple modular solution for acoustic design. Composition® Peel’n’Stick is an acoustic fabric tile that features a self-adhesive backing. Composition® Peel’n’Stick Tiles is a product made from Autex Composition® as the base material. Composition is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free and adheres to the Health Product Declaration® specification.
Overview
Key features and beneifts:
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- Pinnable, hook-and-loop receptive surface
- Adhesive backing allows for easy install
Key specifications:
- NRC: 0.40 Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size: 600 mm x 600 mm
- Thickness:10 -12 mm
- Product Placement: Wall
- Form: Tile
- Install method: Direct fix
- Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Residential Category:Acoustics for learning environments.
