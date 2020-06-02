Logo
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
Autex Composition Peel n Stick
Autex Composition Peel n Stick School Interior
Autex Composition Peel n Stick School Interior Seating
Composition Peel n Stick Autex School Interior Whiteboards
Composition® Peel’n’Stick tiles

Last Updated on 02 Jun 2020

Composition® Peel’n’Stick Tiles are a simple modular solution for acoustic design. Composition® Peel’n’Stick is an acoustic fabric tile that features a self-adhesive backing. Composition® Peel’n’Stick Tiles is a product made from Autex Composition® as the base material. Composition is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free and adheres to the Health Product Declaration® specification.

Overview
Description

Composition® Peel’n’Stick Tiles are a simple modular solution for acoustic design.

Composition® Peel’n’Stick is an acoustic fabric tile that features a self-adhesive backing.

Key features and beneifts:

  • Delivers excellent acoustic performance
  • Pinnable, hook-and-loop receptive surface
  • Adhesive backing allows for easy install

Composition® Peel’n’Stick Tiles is a product made from Autex Composition® as the base material. Composition is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free and adheres to the Health Product Declaration® specification.

Key specifications:

  • NRC: 0.40 Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size: 600 mm x 600 mm
  • Thickness:10 -12 mm
  • Product Placement: Wall
  • Form: Tile
  • Install method: Direct fix
  • Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Residential Category:Acoustics for learning environments.

technical documents.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Composition® Peel 'n' Stick Tiles Lookbook

820.88 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
