Composition® provides the freedom to create a vibrant unique space that is acoustically sound. Composition® is an acoustic fabric made in solid colours that is designed to be used in the same way as wallpaper.
Key features and benefits:
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- Pinnable, hook-and-loop receptive surface
- Customisable for limitless branding and design options through in-house cutting
- NRC: 0.40
- Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size: 1.22 m x 25 m
- Thickness:10 - 12 mm
- Product Placement:Wall
- Form: Roll
- Install method: Direct fix
- Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Residential
