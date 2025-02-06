Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Autex Composition Green Decorative Wall Fabric
Autex Decorative Wall Fabric Composition Red
Autex Decorative Wall Fabric Composition Yellow
Autex Composition Green Decorative Wall Fabric
Autex Decorative Wall Fabric Composition Red
Autex Decorative Wall Fabric Composition Yellow

Composition®

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025

Composition® provides the freedom to create a vibrant unique space that is acoustically sound. Composition® is an acoustic fabric made in solid colours that is designed to be used in the same way as wallpaper.

Overview
Description

Composition® provides the freedom to create a vibrant unique space that is acoustically sound.

Composition® is an acoustic fabric made in solid colours that is designed to be used in the same way as wallpaper.

Key features and benefits:

  • Delivers excellent acoustic performance
  • Pinnable, hook-and-loop receptive surface
  • Customisable for limitless branding and design options through in-house cutting

Key specifications

  • NRC: 0.40
  • Composition:100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size: 1.22 m x 25 m
  • Thickness:10 - 12 mm
  • Product Placement:Wall
  • Form: Roll
  • Install method: Direct fix
  • Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Residential

Click here to download technical documents.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Composition® Lookbook

6.38 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap