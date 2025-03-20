High quality InnoScreen composite timber screens is the perfect screening system for internal and external wall surfaces in commercial and residential applications for its protective and energy saving qualities. The appearance of natural timber minus the challenges.

Replicating the form and finish of timber screens without the hassle of regular maintenance.

Durable and long lasting with InnoCoat a water-based UV protective composite timber sealer that protects the surface, reduce maintenance and increase life expectancy

Non-toxic and 100 per cent recyclable screening system

Provides effective insulation and solar radiation protection

Resilient against rotting, mould and mildew

Resistant against termite, water and harsh UV rays

Lightweight construction and unique concealed pin and clip fixing system for quick and easy installation

Designed for both horizontal and vertical application over steel or timber support framing

Available in a range of colours, patterns and profiles to suit specific needs

Composite Timber Screens for sun shade and privacy

Stylish grilles, screens and fins provide protection against harsh UV rays whilst providing shade, privacy and security.

Façade screens

Sun screens

Fencing screens

Privacy screens

Trafficable screens

InnoScreen’s wide range of composite timber screens makes it the ideal decorative and protective solution for internal and external wall surfaces for both commercial and residential settings.