NewTechWood composite decking; now in Blackbutt

With NewTechWood composite decking, you get the most natural timber looking composite product on the market, backed up by a 25-year warranty. NewTechWood decking comes in three beautiful ranges to homes and businesses in Australia—Metro (available in WA only), Terrace and Coastal. NewTechWood’s decking boards are available in an extensive range of colours, from traditional Teak, through Hampton's style tones, to the latest “blonde” addition – Blackbutt, you’re sure to find a colour which complements your design vision.

NewTechWood decking product range is exceptionally hard-wearing and has a natural timber look with immense advantages to timber decking—there is no need for oiling, sanding, or painting.

Because of NewTechWood's global focus on research and design, its fully capped boards feature advanced premium protection, encasing all four sides around the inner core of recycled material. The shield and core are co-extruded at an extremely hot temperature, so no adhesives, glues or chemicals are used, and the finished material is extremely stable. The resulting product offers protection against staining, fading, mildew, mould, rotting, splitting, and cracking.

Being made of 60% recycled dense wood fibre and 40% high-grade recycled plastics, NewTechWood decking offers the best of both worlds—weather and stain resistance, longevity backed up with a 25-year warranty and BAL29 bushfire rating. The most natural finishes on the market ensure that architects and designers have durable, high-quality and stylish-looking composite material to work with.