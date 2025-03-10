ASSA ABLOY SW200 Integra
The ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system is the perfect choice where high performance and superior safety is of extra importance. The innovative electronics in the ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system ensure minimal energy consumption for optimal door performance.
- Safety and Accessibility
- Sustainability
- Durability and Reliability
Overview
Energy-efficiency:
ASSA ABLOY ENTRANCE SYSTEMS automated door systems are sustainable by nature and automatically convenient as they ensure opening only when needed to pass, eliminating unnecessary air infiltration and keeping climate zones separate.
The innovative electronics in the ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system ensure minimal energy consumption for optimal door performance.
Contact
New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street1300 13 13 10
Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street1300 13 13 10
South Australia 2 Myer Court1300 13 13 10
Victoria 55 Letcon Drive1300 13 13 10
Western Australia 53 Burswood Road1300 13 13 10