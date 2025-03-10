ASSA ABLOY SW200 Integra

The ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system is the perfect choice where high performance and superior safety is of extra importance.

Energy-efficiency:

ASSA ABLOY ENTRANCE SYSTEMS automated door systems are sustainable by nature and automatically convenient as they ensure opening only when needed to pass, eliminating unnecessary air infiltration and keeping climate zones separate.

The innovative electronics in the ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system ensure minimal energy consumption for optimal door performance.