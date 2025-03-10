Logo
Assa Abloy SW200 Integra Exterior Of Cafe Entrance With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW200 Integra Elderly Healthcare Interior Entrance With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW200 Integra Elderly Home Exterior Entrance With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW200 Integra Hospital Interior With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW200 Integra Detailed Product Image Of Swing Door Operating System
ASSA ABLOY SW200 Integra

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025

The ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system is the perfect choice where high performance and superior safety is of extra importance. The innovative electronics in the ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system ensure minimal energy consumption for optimal door performance.

  • Product checkSafety and Accessibility
  • Product checkSustainability
  • Product checkDurability and Reliability
Overview
Description

The ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system is the perfect choice where high performance and superior safety is of extra importance.

Energy-efficiency:

ASSA ABLOY ENTRANCE SYSTEMS automated door systems are sustainable by nature and automatically convenient as they ensure opening only when needed to pass, eliminating unnecessary air infiltration and keeping climate zones separate.

The innovative electronics in the ASSA ABLOY SW200 I (Integra) complete swing door system ensure minimal energy consumption for optimal door performance.

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBangholme, VIC

Victoria 55 Letcon Drive

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBurswood, WA

Western Australia 53 Burswood Road

1300 13 13 10
