Hideaway Bins Cottage Style Kitchen KCF115SCH
Hideaway Bins Cottage Style Kitchen KCF120SCH
Hideaway Bins Cottage Style Kitchen KCF215SCD
Hideaway Bins Cottage Style Kitchen KCF220SCD
Hideaway Bins Cottage Style Kitchen KCF220SCD Cinder
Hideaway Bins Cottage Style Kitchen KCF220SCH
Hideaway Bins Cottage Style Kitchen KCF220SCH Cinder
Hideaway Bins Cottage Style Kitchen Open
Compact floor mount bins

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2023

When it’s not possible to find space to mount your bin at bench height, Hideaway has a range of bin solutions that can mount to the base or floor of a cabinet and fit around existing plumbing. Single bucket options are suitable for small spaces, such as bathroom vanities or tight under sink spaces.

Description

Space restrictions?

When it’s not possible to find space to mount your bin at bench height, Hideaway has a range of bin solutions that can mount to the base or floor of a cabinet and fit around existing plumbing.

Single bucket options are suitable for small spaces, such as bathroom vanities or tight under sink spaces. Double bucket models can be used for waste and recycling where space allows. Installation is simple, making these a great option for DIY projects or retrofitting to existing cabinets.

A fully enclosed, durable, one-piece metal frame means no assembly required. These floor mount bins take just 6 screws into the base of the cabinet and it’s installed and ready to use!

