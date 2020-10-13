Commercial waste and recycling solutions

Sustainable recycling practices in the workplace begin with making your recycling solution easy to use, durable and hygienic whilst remaining design focused.

Hidden from sight

Waste and recycling bins placed in walkways can look unhygienic and be a real eye-sore. Integrate a hidden recycling station into a commercial environment to ensure a professional workplace with design front of mind.

Durability

The two ranges we recommend are: Concelo by Hideaway and Hideaway Soft Close. They have been designed with quality materials to ensure the units withstand the challenges posed in a commercial environment.

High quality runners are designed to hold up to 45kgs/52kgs and they over extend so the rear bucket can be easily removed from beneath the benchtop.

Hideaway buckets are made from virgin polypropylene which give them the durability to withstand the rigors of continual use in a commercial environment.

Smart design features

The control of odours is paramount within a commercial space. Hideaway Bins include a built-in lid that remains in the cupboard when the unit is open, but covers over the buckets when the unit is closed assisting in odour control.