In the world of commercial architecture, creating versatile and functional outdoor spaces that can be fully functional year-round, is essential. Vergola offers an innovative solution with its opening and closing louvre roofing system, which allows for a controlled and comfortable ambiance with a captivating interplay of light and shade, enhancing any commercial setting.

The Vergola system, invented in 1984, features double-skin aerofoil louvres for superior insulation, maintaining optimal temperatures and providing maximum diffused light, natural light, and full shade. This light and shade, creates dynamic and inviting environments that transform spaces into versatile and aesthetic settings.

This system is perfect for cafes, restaurants, pool decks, and other entertainment areas, making spaces inviting and versatile year-round.

Crafted with BlueScope Steel COLORBOND® for durability and aesthetic appeal, Vergola roofs can be customised to fit various architectural styles, from gabled to flat or raked designs, covering spaces of all sizes. The system’s automated control unit allows for remote operation of the louvres, adding convenience to commercial environments and offering fire system connectivity for enhanced safety.

Vergola’s louvre roofs have been installed in diverse commercial settings, including restaurants, hospitals, office buildings, playgrounds, swimming centers, theme parks, golf clubs, and pool decks on boats.

Recognised with the Industrial Design Council of Australia’s ‘Prince Philip Prize for Australian Design’ and three Australian Design Council awards for innovation, Vergola stands out for its superior design and functionality.

For commercial architects seeking a reliable, versatile, and award-winning roofing solution, Vergola offers the perfect blend of form and function, transforming outdoor spaces into year-round havens of comfort and style.

Some of our Commercial Projects include: