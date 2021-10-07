Logo
Electrolux Professional 800 Series
Electrolux Professional Commercial Modular Cooking 800 Series
Electrolux Professional EMPower1
Commercial modular cooking: 800 Series

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

Great menus start with the kitchen you love, especially when it is equipped with the appliances you can always count on. Chefs and food service professionals are now able to express their creativity with ease and efficiency while preparing high quality food.

Overview
Description

Electrolux restaurant series ranges are versatile and dependable. Our professional ranges are built to work hard in operations of all sizes. Our approach is to design our ranges with modularity in mind, configuring for your needs today while having the flexibility to reconfigure for tomorrow.

Chefs are able to create the range suites of the dreams to meet their real challenges.

Downloads
Brochure
800 Series Brochure

1.98 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
