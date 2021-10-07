Logo
Commercial modular cooking: 700xp and 900xp ranges
Electrolux Professional Commercial Modular Cooking Chefs Preparing Food
Electrolux Professional Commercial Modular Cooking Product
Electrolux Professional Commercial Modular Cooking Range
Electrolux Professional Commercial Modular Cooking Steaks
Commercial modular cooking: 700xp and 900xp ranges

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

900XP and 700XP cooking ranges fit perfectly for quick service and full service restaurants.

Description

900XP and 700XP cooking ranges fit perfectly for quick service and full service restaurants.

900XP range

  • Automatic Pasta Cooker HP is extremely versatile. Not only pasta, it boils meat, vegetables, potatoes, rice, cereals and more.
  • PowerGrill: high performance grilling system and superior heat uniformity.
  • 1200mm-wide Fry TopHP: non-scratch surface offering superb productivity and quality of cooking.
  • Gas convection oven: increased productivity by cooking on 2 levels, and maximizing kitchen operations.
  • “Flower flame” burners: flame adapts to pots of any diameter, heats only the bottom.

The new 700XP stove incorporates a number of clever innovations to improve cooking efficiency and productivity:

  • High power Induction Top and woks increase performance assure low heat emissions to increase savings and a better cooking environment.
  • The Electric Hob Top offers small, labour-intensive kitchens increased productivity as compared to standard electric plates.
  • The exclusive “flower flame” burners guarantee flexibility and high efficiency. Because of their unique shape, the flame is precisely adjusted to fit pans of any diameter.

900XP and 700XP Modular Cooking Brochure
4.27 MB

4.27 MB

Download
Modular Cooking Range Overview 700XP & 900XP
2.31 MB

2.31 MB

Download
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
