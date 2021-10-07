Commercial modular cooking: 700xp and 900xp ranges
900XP and 700XP cooking ranges fit perfectly for quick service and full service restaurants.
900XP range
- Automatic Pasta Cooker HP is extremely versatile. Not only pasta, it boils meat, vegetables, potatoes, rice, cereals and more.
- PowerGrill: high performance grilling system and superior heat uniformity.
- 1200mm-wide Fry TopHP: non-scratch surface offering superb productivity and quality of cooking.
- Gas convection oven: increased productivity by cooking on 2 levels, and maximizing kitchen operations.
- “Flower flame” burners: flame adapts to pots of any diameter, heats only the bottom.
The new 700XP stove incorporates a number of clever innovations to improve cooking efficiency and productivity:
- High power Induction Top and woks increase performance assure low heat emissions to increase savings and a better cooking environment.
- The Electric Hob Top offers small, labour-intensive kitchens increased productivity as compared to standard electric plates.
- The exclusive “flower flame” burners guarantee flexibility and high efficiency. Because of their unique shape, the flame is precisely adjusted to fit pans of any diameter.