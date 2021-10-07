Logo
Commercial high speed cooking: SpeeDelight

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

SpeeDelight gives you the freedom to combine speed, quality and creativity: be a sprinter when you cook and an ace when it comes to business.

Overview
Description

SpeeDelight gives you the freedom to combine speed, quality and creativity: be a sprinter when you cook and an ace when it comes to business.

Features and benefits:

  • Fast Serve: A perfect snack in less than one minute and watch your business grow
  • Easy: There’s no time for complicated tricks: your staff needs a high-tech solution that makes the workflow smooth and simple
  • Green & energy efficient: 60% less energy consumption with innovative Energy Saving Mode. Good for your pocket and the environment.
  • Smart: Enjoy non-stop interaction with your sister outlets and use data to improve your performance.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SpeeDelight Brochure

3.81 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SpeeDelight Leaflet

1.03 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
