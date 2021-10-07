Commercial high speed cooking: SpeeDelight
Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021
SpeeDelight gives you the freedom to combine speed, quality and creativity: be a sprinter when you cook and an ace when it comes to business.
Overview
Description
SpeeDelight gives you the freedom to combine speed, quality and creativity: be a sprinter when you cook and an ace when it comes to business.
Features and benefits:
- Fast Serve: A perfect snack in less than one minute and watch your business grow
- Easy: There’s no time for complicated tricks: your staff needs a high-tech solution that makes the workflow smooth and simple
- Green & energy efficient: 60% less energy consumption with innovative Energy Saving Mode. Good for your pocket and the environment.
- Smart: Enjoy non-stop interaction with your sister outlets and use data to improve your performance.