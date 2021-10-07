Logo
Electrolux Professional thermaline ProThermetic Boiling Braising Pan
Electrolux Professional thermaline ProThermetic Boiling Braising Pans Commercial Kitchen
Electrolux Professional thermaline ProThermetic Boiling Braising Pans Duo Commercial Kitchen
Electrolux Professional thermaline ProThermetic Boiling Braising Pans Hot Drinks
Electrolux Professional thermaline ProThermetic Boiling Braising Pans Touchscreen
Electrolux Professional thermaline ProThermetic Boiling Braising Pans Vegetables
Electrolux Professional thermaline ProThermetic Braising Pan Brochure Hero Image

Commercial high production cooking: thermaline ProThermetic

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

thermaline ProThermetic Boiling and Braising Pans. Designed for the heavy-duty requirements of hotels, institutions, hospitals, central kitchens and in-flight kitchens.

Overview
Description

thermaline ProThermetic Boiling and Braising Pans.

Designed for the heavy-duty requirements of hotels, institutions, hospitals, central kitchens and in-flight kitchens.

Pressure Cooking with ProThermetic: the ultimate solution for high productivity, efficiency and precision
The one-of-a-kind technology optimizes cooking processes and offers maximum flexibility, incomparable simplicity, hygiene, efficiency and profitability.

The thermaline ProThermetic range of Pressure Cooking Boiling and Braising Pans is especially designed for heavy-duty requirements in terms of quantities, performances and cooking results.

Features and benefits:

  • Easy to use: Equiped with a touch screen control panel in multiple languages, clearly visible from a distance, with intuitive icons for easy and precise setting of temperature and power level.
  • Hygiene above all: Fast, easy and thorough cleaning thanks to the IPX6 water protection level, 8 times higher against strong jets of water.
  • Healthy, high-quality food: The low presence of oxygen in the air volume prevents the oxidation of nutrients and vitamins, which results in the best food taste, color and consistency.
  • Energy saving: The reduction in cooking time ensures higher productivity, while saving energy, both in the heating and cooking cycles.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ProThermetic Boiling Pans Brochure

826.68 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ProThermetic Braising Pans Brochure

1.34 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
