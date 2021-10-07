Commercial high production cooking: thermaline ProThermetic

thermaline ProThermetic Boiling and Braising Pans.

Designed for the heavy-duty requirements of hotels, institutions, hospitals, central kitchens and in-flight kitchens.

Pressure Cooking with ProThermetic: the ultimate solution for high productivity, efficiency and precision

The one-of-a-kind technology optimizes cooking processes and offers maximum flexibility, incomparable simplicity, hygiene, efficiency and profitability.

The thermaline ProThermetic range of Pressure Cooking Boiling and Braising Pans is especially designed for heavy-duty requirements in terms of quantities, performances and cooking results.

Features and benefits: