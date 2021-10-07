Logo
Commercial dishwasher: green&clean rack type

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

Electrolux Professional designs dishwashing products with perfect sanitation in mind. Cutlery, dishes and glasses are properly clean and sanitize to avoid cross contamination and proliferations of bacteria.

Description

Single Rinse Rack Type Dishwasher
(100 racks/hour)

The green&clean Single Rinse Rack Type dishwasher guarantees the lowest running costs in the industry, providing the perfect blend between reliability, sustainability and ease of use. Customize your Single Rinse Rack Type dishwasher adding various options and upgrades whenever you like, even on-site.

Multi Rinse Rack Type Dishwasher
(150 up to 300 racks/hour)

One glass of water, that’s all it takes to clean and sanitize an entire rack of dirty dishes with the green&clean Multi Rinse Rack Type dishwasher.

Made-to-measure

Create your ideal rack type. green&clean’s innovative modular system means custom options and upgrades can be added on-site whenever you like.

green&clean Multirinse Brochure

4.41 MB

Download
