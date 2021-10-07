Logo
Electrolux Professional Thermaline 80 90
Electrolux Professional Thermaline 85 Hob
Electrolux Professional Thermaline M2M
Electrolux Professional Thermaline M2M Hob
Electrolux Professional Thermaline M2M Product
Electrolux Professional Thermaline M2M Stove

Commercial cooking suite: Thermaline

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

Create your ideal kitchen. M2M is created to offer every top chef a partner for life, meeting the requirements of five-star hotels and fine dining restaurants with the latest professional technology and ultimate kitchen design.

Overview
Description

Create your ideal kitchen

Made to Measure is created to offer every top chef a partner for life, meeting the requirements of five-star hotels and fine dining restaurants with the latest professional technology and ultimate kitchen design.

Red Dot Award for Product Design

Thermaline M2M has won the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2014, a prize that has established itself as one of the most sought-after quality marks for excellent design worldwide.

Thermaline Modular 80 & 90

thermaline Modular cooking ranges boast a strong internal frame resistant to bumps and corrosion.
The Free-cooking top allows you to use both pots and pans and cook food directly on contact at the same time.

The unique retro-illuminated glass display and the highly-visible LED digits, on electric version, provide full control of your operations.

The Thermodul seamless connection between cooking functions (ProThermetic boiling and braising pans included) avoids liquid infiltration.

Thermaline Modular 85

The most flexible modular cooking system offering multiple configurations (against the wall and back to back).

