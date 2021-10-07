Commercial cooking suite: Thermaline

Create your ideal kitchen

Made to Measure is created to offer every top chef a partner for life, meeting the requirements of five-star hotels and fine dining restaurants with the latest professional technology and ultimate kitchen design.

Red Dot Award for Product Design

Thermaline M2M has won the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2014, a prize that has established itself as one of the most sought-after quality marks for excellent design worldwide.

Thermaline Modular 80 & 90

thermaline Modular cooking ranges boast a strong internal frame resistant to bumps and corrosion.

The Free-cooking top allows you to use both pots and pans and cook food directly on contact at the same time.

The unique retro-illuminated glass display and the highly-visible LED digits, on electric version, provide full control of your operations.

The Thermodul seamless connection between cooking functions (ProThermetic boiling and braising pans included) avoids liquid infiltration.

Thermaline Modular 85

The most flexible modular cooking system offering multiple configurations (against the wall and back to back).