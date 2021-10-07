Logo
Commercial cooking suite: Molteni

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

Few brands in the world of professional cooking are as respected as Molteni. Each stove is crafted and assembled according to the chef's need and preferences. No two Molteni stove are the same, and there are no limits on size. Molteni stoves are at the heart of many of the world's most renowned restaurants, and are also a popular choice for luxury hotels.

Overview
Description

Turning your desires into reality

Dreams are one thing – making them come true is quite another, and takes true expertise and dedication. At Molteni, our raison d’etre is to turn top chefs’ most sumptuous dreams into stunning reality. Each of our stove is exquisitely crafted and assembled by our artesans according to the chef’s needs and preferences, in the Molteni atelier. Our artisanal approach and long history have made us a highly respected name in the world of professional cooking. With Molteni, there are no limits.

The dream of every great chef

Few brands in the world of professional cooking are as respected as Molteni. Each stove is crafted and assembled according to the chef’s need and preferences. No two Molteni stove are the same, and there are no limits on size. Molteni stoves are at the heart of many of the world’s most renowned restaurants, and are also a popular choice for luxury hotels.

Every stove is unique

Dedicated expert craftsmanship, outstandingly high-quality materials and great attention to detail are the hallmarks of Molteni. Each one-of-a-kind stove is tailored to the chef’s precise requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Molteni Finishing Guide

8.20 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
The Molteni Collection

6.74 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
