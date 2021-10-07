Commercial Cook and Chill solution

Introducing a pioneering Cook and Chill solution that anticipates your needs with SkyDuo, the seamless, self-intuitive connection between SkyLine appliances.

Seamless communication

SkyLine Combi Oven automatically alerts SkyLine Blast Chiller to prepare for chilling. Tested and trusted by the unique global Electrolux Chef Academy.

Customizable menus

The SkyLine Combi Oven and Blast Chiller range has a super intuitive and simple to use touch screen interface. You can personalize the full interface with your favourite settings, menu and pictures.

SkyLine Combi Oven and Blast Chiller share the same philosophy with high level of customization. Keep total control on all operations and design the personalization that fits you best, uploading your favourite pictures for your recipes.

Features and benefits:

Effortless profitability with SkyDuo: Revolutionary SkyDuo, a unique full Cook and Chill solution. Two appliances with one DNA. SkyLine Ovens and Blast Chillers communicate seamlessly with each other, sharing the same mind-set, and the same simple, intuitive touch interface.

A winning match: Save money. Gain space, experience smooth operations with a full range of accessories for banqueting and handling systems designed to perfectly fit Ovens and Blast Chillers.

Pioneering usability and ergonomics: An ergonomic Oven and Blast Chiller mean 75%* reduction in sick leave and 25% increase in productivity. Maximimum efficiency with the only professional Oven and Blast Chiller in the world to receive independent 4-star certification for easy-of-use and smooth ergonomic design.

Ergonomic interventions can reduce musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) by 59%, with an average decrease of 75% in sick days and a 25% increase in productivity.” Dr. Francesco Marcolin, CEO of ErgoCert (European Certified Ergonomist – EUR.ERG.)

A leaner workflow: More efficient and effective use of your staff and appliances through pre-preparation of large batches.

Cut food waste: Every gram counts. SkyLine offers maximum return on your investments by extending shelf life and ensuring minimum weightloss during cooking and chilling.

Uncompromising quality: Dishes keep all their essential characteristics: flavor, texture, appearance and nutritional value are rated just the same as freshly cooked food. SkyLine makes HACCP compliance simple.