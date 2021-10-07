Logo
Electrolux Professional SkyLine Combi Oven Kitchen Environment
Electrolux Professional SkyLine Ergonomics
Electrolux Professional SkyLine Oven Bubbles
Commercial Combi Ovens: SkyLine

Smart technology and human-centered design. The new SkyLine Combi Ovens are made to deliver outstanding performance. SkyLine Combi Ovens, a new solution characterized by reduced running costs and designed with you in mind in terms of better ergonomics and usability.

Overview
Description

Smart technology and human-centered design. The new SkyLine Combi Ovens are made to deliver outstanding performance.

SkyLine Combi Ovens, a new solution characterized by reduced running costs and designed with you in mind in terms of better ergonomics and usability.

Intuitive and simple to use, be ready to change the way you cook.

Over 40 years of excellence in Combi Ovens

Save up to 10% on energy costs* and operate in the most time and efficient way, the new Plan-n-Save feature applies a new logic based on artificial intelligence to optimize the cooking order and minimize your spending.

Make your kitchen more efficient, productive and stress-free with our Cook and Chill solution: SkyDuo, the seamless communication between Skyline Ovens and Blast Chillers.

*Calculation based on Electrolux Professional Lab tests on a SkyLine Premiums, 10/1 GN electric triple-glass door, using Plan-n-Save function versus not using the Plan-n-Save function. Data available in April 2019.

